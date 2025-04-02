Eagle Scout project to benefit First Aid Squad

Michael Schroll, a Life Scout in Troop 159 in Hewitt, is beginning his Eagle Scout project at the West Milford First Aid Squad.

The project is to remove, rebuild and expand a small patio at the squad’s building on Ridge Road.

The squad plans to host community events, fundraisers, and get-togethers for the members and their families there.

Schroll has been in Scouting since first grade and has worked at various Boy Scout summer camps. One of his favorite activities in Scouting was canoeing and hiking more than 50 miles through the Adirondacks.

To donate to his Eagle Scout project, go online to gofund.me/484fb360