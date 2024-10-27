Early voting under way in West Milford

Voters may cast ballots for the Nov. 5 election in person through Sunday, Nov. 3 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road..

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots may be deposited in the drop box in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For information, contact the Passaic County Clerk’s Office Elections Division by email at CountyClerkElections@passaicountynj.org, call 973-881-4127, or go online to vote.nj.gov or passaiccountyvotes.org