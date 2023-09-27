Elks cornhole tournament benefits animal shelter

More than $2,000 from a recent cornhole tournament and a matching donation from the West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 recently was presented to the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS).

WMASS president Paul Laycox said the money will help pay veterinary bills for a recent arrival.

“A young English Bulldog that we named Lily was cruelly dumped by someone on Westbrook Road,” he said. “This worn-down and abused yet friendly pup suffers with hyper-thyroid, hook worm and heart worm. Her care will cost several thousand dollars, which WMASS will cover as she progresses toward eventual adoption. Thank you, Elks, for supporting the shelter, Lily and our community.”