Elks donate $2,000 to MS Walk

Kenneth Hensley, vice president of the New Jersey Elks North District, recently presented a $2,000 donation from West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 to support the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society’s Walk MS.

The West Milford Elks have been a continuous supporter of Lyndsay and Chris Wright, a brother-sister duo who have been battling MS for several years, they said.

“It’s nice to know we have such a strong force behind us in the MS movement, and the Elks community support is so appreciated by our family.”

MS is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

Walk MS is the largest gathering of its kind to raise funds. So far, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors have raised more than $1 billion to help end the disease.

“We fight this disease side by side and are on a mission to make a difference for those who have to face the unpredictable nature of multiple sclerosis,” the Wrights said.

“We have been walking for 15 years as Team Demyelinate This, and each year we continue to do our part to rally our community together so we can one day say we have a cure for MS.”

Lyndsay Wright has been living with MS for 16 years and Chris Wright for nine years.

To donate, residents may makes checks out to “National MS Society” and mail them to Lyndsay Wright, P.O. Box 354, Hewitt, NJ 07421.