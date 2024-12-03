Elks donate $2,074 to animal shelter

The West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 recently presented a check for $2,074 to the West Milford Animal Shelter Society (WMASS).

The funds were raised at the Elks’ second annual Cornhole Tournament.

More than $1,000 came from 16 teams with 32 players; that amount was matched by the Elks.

Doug Weed, WMASS president, accepted the funds from Elks members Kevin Goodsir and Robin Logan. The donation was made in the name of Clark, Logan’s recently adopted dog.

Last year, the Elks donated more than $2,000 to the shelter from its first Cornhole Tournament. That amount was dedicated to Logan’s dog Dolly, who had passed away.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Robin, Kevin and everyone at the Elks Lodge for this generous donation, which will go a long way to helping our animals,” Weed said. “The Elks Lodge is a great asset and contributor to West Milford and we are thankful for their ongoing support.”