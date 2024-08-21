Elks host Cornhole Tournament

West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 hosted its second annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The event benefited the West Milford Animal Shelter Society.

While threatening, the rain held off until the final bag toss.

Exalted Ruler Kevin Goodsir worked the grill, offering hot dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, while volunteer Jill Irven worked the deep fryer, making onion rings, churros, chicken tenders, butterfly shrimp and French fries.

Lodge secretary Ilona Pyrich accepted donations for the food.

Volunteer Karen DeSanno played music and ran the 50/50 raffle.

Robin Logan, chairwoman of the event, and her co-event planner Gwen Storms managed the brackets during the double-elimination tournament, which started with 16 two-person teams.

John and Gwen Storms took first place, and Erwin and Sue Wong placed second. They shared a portion of the prize money and received certificates for dinners at the lodge.

All the contestants had the chance of winning certificates and other door prizes.

The lodge on Union Valley Road offers a breakfast every second Sunday of the month and a burger night and a Friday night dinner each month. The lounge is open to the public every day.

The hall may be rented for events. For information go online to elks.org and enter ZIP code 07480.