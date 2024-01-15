Elks Lodge packed for Greenwood Lake trivia night

On Saturday, January 13, over 110 people attended Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge, the first in a series of events highlighting the 100th anniversary of the Village of Greenwood Lake’s incorporation in 1924.

Emcee Tony Donato thrilled the crowd with his animated remarks about each of the questions, compiled by event chair, Nancy Clifford, while her husband, Jim, managed the presentation of information and clues that challenged each of the 18 teams that competed for centennial swag (T-shirts, hats, mugs, and others) and bragging rights.

“We were excited that we had a full house for this event,” remarked event chair and Village Trustee Nancy Clifford. “We have a number of terrific events coming up each month this year, a spectacular fireworks and parade event in July, leading up to a magnificent gala event at the lake in September,” she continued.

Here are a few of the questions, taken from Facebook postings on the Centennial page in recent months: 1.) The year of the first American airmail mail rocket, 2.) GWL was the favorite hideaway for what great baseball player in 1930/40, 3.) Name one of the famous boxers that used to train in GWL in the 1940s, 4.) What was the name of our first mayor, 5.) Name of the movie made in GWL starring Morgan Freeman, 6.) What GWL organization celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2023?

The winning team ranks are as follows: First place — Lakers for Life, Second — Lakers Rule, Third — 3 Amigos. Prizes were donated by more than 30 organizations and individuals. Some were awarded to the winning teams, others went to winning raffle ticketholders throughout the fundraising event. Refreshments, provided by the Original Laker Baker’s Heather Bradford, included baked goods, cookies, and soft drinks; a cash bar was also provided by the Elks.

A special commemorative newspaper, The Greenwood Lake Villager, was also on sale that evening. To learn more about upcoming centennial events this year, to become a sponsor at any of the upcoming events, or to donate to the not-for-profit initiative for the celebration, visit GWLCentenial.org.