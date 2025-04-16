Elks support local Walk MS team

Kevin Goodsir, Exalted Ruler, and Kenneth Hensley, treasurer and former vice president of the New Jersey Elks North District, recently presented a $1,000 donation from West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 to support the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society’s Walk MS.

The West Milford Elks have supported Lyndsay and Chris Wright, a brother-sister duo who have been battling MS for several years, they said.

Lyndsay was diagnosed in March 2008 and Chris in December 2015.

“We fight this disease side by side and are on a mission to make a difference for those who have to face the unpredictable nature of multiple sclerosis,” they said.

The Wrights have been participating in Walk MS for 16 years as Team Demyelinate This.

They will gather again Sunday, April 27 at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park. The site opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins about 10 a.m.

To join the team, go online to events.nationalmssociety.org/participant/Lyndsay2025

To donate, checks may be made out to National MS Society and mailed to Lyndsay Wright, P.O. Box 354, Hewitt, NJ 07421.

“It’s our mission to spread as much awareness as we possibly can so that we can one day say we have a cure,” the Wrights said. “It’s nice to know we have such a strong force behind us in the MS movement, and the Elks community support is so appreciated by our family.”

MS is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.