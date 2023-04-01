Elks support Walk MS

The West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 has donated $2,500 to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Walk MS event.

“The West Milford Elks have been a continuous supporter of ours for several years and we couldn’t do this without them,” said brother and sister Chris and Lyndsay Wright of Hewitt.

“It’s nice to know we have such a strong force behind us in the MS movement and their community support is so very much appreciated.”

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body.

Lyndsay has been living with MS for 15 years and Chris for eight years.

“We fight this disease side by side and are on a mission to make a difference for those who have to face the unpredictable nature of multiple sclerosis,” she said.

“We have been walking for 14 years now, and each year we do our part to rally our community together so we can one day say we have a cure for MS.”

The Walk MS event brings together people from communities across the country to change the world for people affected by multiple sclerosis. So far, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors have raised more than $1 billion to fight the disease.

The Wrights and their team, Demyelinate This, will take part in the Walk MS on Sunday, April 30 at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park in Bergen County. The site opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

People interested in joining the team at the walk may go online to https://mssociety.donordrive.com/participant/Lyndsay-Wright

To donate, make out checks to National MS Society and mail them to Lyndsay Wright, P.O. Box 354, Hewitt, NJ 07421.