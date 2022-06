Did you know that the West Milford Farmers Market offers more than just produce? It also offers entertainment! The market, which runs every Wednesday through October, will feature music from Joshua Tree on June 22.

Joshua Tree features the acoustic roots, folk, American and bluegrass duo of Deborah Anne Fisher and Stephen Vecchiotti, who both hail from the northern NJ area. They were founded in 2015 and have been thriving ever since.

On June 29, local singer/songwriter Peter Sando will stop, followed by West Milford favorite Dani Zanoni on July 6. Other acts scheduled to perform this year include the Ragtime Millionaires, featuring John Sheehan on guitar, banjo and vocals, and John Grunberg on guitar, washboard and vocals; local rock legend Ed Seifert; Josie Webb; singer/songwriter Maribyrd; guitarist Marty Koppel, who even released an album about his hometown, call Vernon Town; Marji Zintz, who will bring contemporary folk, rock and jazz to the market; and rock musician Bob Nicholson, who’s been delighting audiences for over 40 years.

The farmers market opens 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday from June through October at the West Milford Presbyterian Church on 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford. A full list of musical acts, vendors, and more can be found at wmfarmersmarket.org.