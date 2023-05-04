Events to mark National Day of Prayer today

West Milford churches will mark the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4.

The theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”

Events, which include prayer, are planned at noon at Veterans Park, 4 p.m. at the Board of Education office and at 7 p.m. at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive. The evening event will include local musicians.

The National Day of Prayer observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Truman. In 1988, President Reagan established the Day of Prayer on the first Thursday of May.

For information, go online to www.nationaldayofprayer.org or send email to sherriP@awakenj.com