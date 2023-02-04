Extremely low wind chills this morning

Arctic high pressure will continue building Saturday morning, Feb. 4, bringing some of the coldest air of the season to western Passaic County, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement.

“Gusty northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero this morning,” according to the statement.

“Some values of less than 15 below are possible but should be mainly isolated.”

The cold temperatures and wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the federal agency said.

A Wind Chill Advisory earlier was issued through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Residents were urged to use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.

The forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 21.

The temperature is expected to climb to 45 on Sunday, Feb. 6.