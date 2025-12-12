Fagan, Dalelio earn Best in Show at art show

The 16th annual Wallkill Invitational Art Show was held on Thursday in the E Hall Gallery at Wallkill Valley Regional High School, showcasing top student artwork from area middle and high schools.

A panel of judges representing regional colleges, universities and arts organizations selected the high school division winners. Judges included representatives from Peter’s Valley School of Craft, Ringling College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art, Montserrat College of Art, Hartford Art School, Marywood University, William Paterson University, Savannah College of Art and Design, and photographer Paul Michael Kane.

Blick Art Materials sponsored the event, providing $75 gift certificates to the two Best in Show winners, $50 certificates to all first-place winners and $25 certificates to all second-place winners.

The Wallkill AP Studio Art class judged the middle school division. Each participating middle school submitted five pieces for consideration.

Tobias Dalelio of Glen Meadow Middle School earned Best in Show in the middle school division for his self-portrait. Kyro Kouretes of Glen Meadow took first place, followed by Kayden Soto of Eisenhower Middle School in second and Paige Garner of Hardyston Middle School in third.

In the high school division, category winners were selected across painting, drawing, photography, digital media, mixed media and 3D work. Emilie Fagan of Sparta earned Best in Show for her piece “Viking.”

College representatives awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships, including full-tuition workshop awards, summer seminar scholarships and multi-year artistic merit awards.