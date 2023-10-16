Falling for these views

Ringwood State Park, Ringwood: Nestled in the Ramapo Mountains, Ringwood State Park provides an ideal setting for a fall picnic or a leisurely walk through the enchanting New Jersey State Botanical Garden. You’ll find fall foliage throughout the park, including scenic hiking areas, picnic spots and the picturesque Shepherd Lake.

Apshawa Preserve, West Milford: A favorite among local hikers, Apshawa Preserve offers a stunning setting to witness the beauty of fall foliage. The preserve features five miles of trails along Apshawa Brook, where you can admire the changing leaves and the local wildlife.

New Weis Center for Education, Arts & Recreation, Ringwood: Situated on a picturesque 150-acre property in the Highlands Region, the New Weis Center for Education, Arts & Recreation offers not only breathtaking views of Norvin Green State Forest but also regular programs and exhibits. You can explore 24 miles of trails while taking in the fall scenery.

Abram S. Hewitt State Forest, Hewitt: For a challenging but rewarding experience, visit Abram S. Hewitt State Forest. The forest provides some of the most pristine and untouched views, including a vantage point overlooking Greenwood Lake. Accessible only by foot, it’s a great destination for avid hikers seeking breathtaking vistas.

Wanaque Reservoir, Ringwood/Wanaque: This man-made lake, situated in both Wanaque and Ringwood within Ramapo Mountain State Forest, offers a stunning backdrop for enjoying fall views. The leaves reflecting in the lake create a picturesque scene, particularly during sunset over the second-largest lake in New Jersey.