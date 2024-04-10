Family Fun Day benefits animal shelter

There was something for children and parents alike at the April Fool’s Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 6 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse.

Highlights of the event included face painting and balloon creations, Star Wars Storm Troopers and Darth Vader, drawing and coloring, and plenty of food, candy and beverages.

Organized and sponsored for the second year by Cardinal Financial and Kontrafouris Group of EXP Reality, the Family Fun Day supported the West Milford Animal Shelter.

In addition to donations brought by attendees, Tractor Supply provided several large bags of dog food for the shelter.

Battinelli Landscaping and Garden Center provided all the adoption stuffed animal and arts and crafts items; Al Struck Siding provided the candy buffet; and Cosmo’s Fresh Market and ShopRite also donated items. Susy’s Tomato Pizzeria of Utopia Deli and Catering provided complimentary pizzas.

“Everyone, especially the children, had a wonderful time - there were a lot of happy faces,” said Elizabeth Petros Santos of Cardinal Financial. “Our second annual event was a smashing success, and we look forward to next year.

“We are very appreciative of the extreme generosity of everyone who helped make the event happen, and the opportunity to support the West Milford Animal Shelter.”