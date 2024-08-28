x
Family Fun Movie Night

| 28 Aug 2024 | 12:13
    A blues band entertains before the movie Saturday, Aug. 17 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church. (Photos provided)
    The 2024 fantasy comedy ‘IF’ was shown on a giant screen.
