The West Milford Winter Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 inside the meeting hall at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Vendors will include Hope Cress Farms, Orlando’s Bakers, Muino Baked Goods, Empanada Lady, PickleLicious, The Cheese Guy, Lunch Lady Foods, Gritty Sisters Soap, The Muffin Man and Jewelry Designs by Melinda.

The market will be open the second Saturday of each month.