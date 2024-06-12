Farmer’s Market opens for new season

More than 200 people attended opening day of the West Milford Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, June 5.

Market manager Luke Slott said he was pleased with the volume of visitors and the nice weather.

The market is organized by Nature Connection of West Milford. Its chairwoman, Wendy Watson-Hallowell, said the market has new sponsors and vendors as well as many returning ones.

A new vendor, craft-beer maker Flounder Brewing of Hillsborough, offered a variety of beers for tasting to visitors age 21 and older.

Four packs were available for purchase. Among the many varieties were a red Irish ale, an American blonde ale (their first crafted and most popular), a bock style and an IPA.

G&D Natural Skin Care is another new vendor. Giovanna Cicilini, president of the company, explained that her wares are all-natural and made from fruit, vegetables and other botanicals.

Margaret Austin of West Milford returned to the market this year with her Pie-Eyed Pizza.

Erica Shorte, a 2024 champion in the “Cupcake Wars” competition sponsored by K104.7, a radio station in Beacon, N.Y., is another new vendor. Her cupcake business is called Shorte & Sweet.

Jersey Roots Dispensary, a cannabis retailer that recently opened in West Milford, is a new sponsor and vendor. Richard Lyons was at the its table giving out information, discount coupons and small gifts, such as stickers.

Among the returning vendors are Donna and John Coco of Top of the Mountain Honey Bee Farm in Wantage. Celebrating their 15th year, they are the vendor who has been with the market for the longest time.

Also back this year is Greg Van Grouw’s Hope Cress Farms of Hope Township. A big fire there in December consumed a barn and more than 40 pigs and 400 chickens.

Bob Nicholson, a singer-songwriter playing classic rock and soft rock, provided the entertainment.

Many of these vendors said much of their proceeds will go to charities and nonprofit organizations.

At Nature Connection’s table, Courtney Sands said one of the organization’s missions is to assist people who are food-insecure. She said about 6,000 families currently are being helped.

Nature Connection, which also runs community gardens at Wallisch Homestead and Apple Acres, teaches gardeners how to create productive gardens without using pesticides, which damage the environment.

“We’re helping the community one seed at a time,” she said after explaining that Nature Connection preserves seeds and distributes them to people who want to grow organic food.