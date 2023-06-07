Farmer’s Market reopens for season

The West Milford Farmer’s Market reopened for the season Wednesday, June 7.

New this year is a stand selling flowers.

Tiffany Reamer of Floral Ideology in Wayne said this is the first time that she is selling flowers in a retail setting. She usually designs floral arrangements for weddings and events.

”I’m going to give it a shot, see how it goes,” she said.

The arrangements she had for sale Wednesday were all made with flowers grown in New Jersey. Arrangements in jars were $40 each and mixed bouquets were $25 each.

John and Donna Coco of Top of the Mountain Honey Bee Farm in Wantage have been part of the market for 15 years.

”We’ve built up quite a client base,” Donna said. “And, of course, you always get new ones every year too.”

They also sell honey, bee pollen and other items at farmers markets in Sparta, Blairstown and Summit on the weekends.

Other vendors include Empanada Lady, Clyde’s Italian Ice, Rosie’s Market, Orlando’s Bakery, the Gritty Sisters Soapery, Pickle Licious, Hope Cress Farms, Seven Tribesmen Brewing Co., Jewelry Designs by Melinda and Muino’s Baked Goods.

The market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12 in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.