Farmers Market opens today

The West Milford Farmer’s Market will reopen for the season Wednesday, June 7.

Singer/songwriter Bob Nicholson will perform at the music tent.

Vendors include Empanada Lady, Clyde’s Italian Ice, Rosie’s Market, Floral Ideology, Orlando’s Bakery, the Gritty Sisters Soapery, Pickle Licious, Hope Cress Farms, Seven Tribesmen Brewing Co., Jewelry Designs by Melinda and Muino’s Baked Goods.

The market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12 in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the market from 1: 30 to 2:30 p.m. and break down the market from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Community organizations that would like to be a part of the market should fill out the form online at https://westmilfordfarmersmarket.org/contact-us