Feb. 13 is deadline for Democrats interested in West Milford offices

The West Milford Democratic Municipal Committee is seeking two candidates to run for seats on the Township Council and one candidate for mayor.

Those interested in helping to strengthen the local Democratic organization and potentially to serve in these roles should submit a letter of interest and resume to info@westmilforddemocrats.org by Monday, Feb. 13.

“We’re looking for local council and mayoral candidates who will think independently and put the interests of all of the people of West Milford first and provide the critical checks and balances we need against an all-Republican monopoly,” said Karen Phelan, municipal co-leader.

“We want to end the divisiveness and the hyper-partisanship that is preventing us from solving real local issues together as a community, ” .

Melissa Brown Blaeuer, the other municipal co-leader, agreed.

“Yes, we need to make sure all the people in town are represented fairly in our elections. Everyone deserves a fair shot at leadership, and voters deserve a choice of quality candidates. It’s time to unite as a community in good faith, grounded in mutual trust and respect.”

One of the group’s initiatives for 2023 is to form a broad, grassroots coalition to restore a non-partisan, ward-based form of township government.

For information, please contact Melissa or Karen at westmilforddemocrats.org, info@westmilforddemocrats.org or 973-728-2100.