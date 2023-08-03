Fire hoses and dunk tank

The National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 1 attracted about 1,000 people to West Milford High School.

Residents mingled with police officers, firefighters and other first-responders and had an opportunity to try their hands at putting out a mock fire with a real fire hose.

Others paid a small donation to try to sink a police officer in dunk tank by throwing tennis balls at a target.

New Patrolman Kyle Butera was the first one up and was dunked numerous times.

Diane Comeau of West Milford brought her children Ryan and Isabella. Ryan was able to send Butera into the water while Isabella was not. However, she later knocked down a fire in a mock-up of a burning building.

On display were tanker and ladder trucks from volunteer fire companies in West Milford, Newfoundland and Oak Ridge as well as the West Milford First Aid Squad ambulances.

Groups were raising money for special projects and services, such as a fund that helps families who lose their home in a fire.

And there were information tables for groups, such as the West Milford Animal Shelter Society, and for Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, whose staff answered questions and accepted comments.

Food trucks provided refreshments. The Angry Archies truck from Jersey City sold a variety of crab cakes, lobster rolls, chicken sandwiches and more while Kona Ice was selling cones of flavored shaved ice.