Fire hoses and dunk tank

WEST MILFORD. Residents mingle with police officers, firefighters and other first-responders at National Night Out celebration.

West Milford /
| 03 Aug 2023 | 10:25
    A boy directs a fire hose during the National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 1 at West Milford High School. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    West Milford Patrolman Kyle Butera sits in the dunk tank at the National Night Out celebration. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    Residents turn a fire hose on a mock burning building.
    Members of the West Milford First Aid Squad showed off the ambulances.
    Kona Ice was among the food trucks at the event.
    The West Milford Search and Rescue team was among the first-responders at the event.
    The West Milford Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) offered information.
    A boy helps direct the fire hose.
    The Angry Archies food truck from Jersey City sold a variety of crab cakes, lobster rolls, chicken sandwiches and more.
The National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 1 attracted about 1,000 people to West Milford High School.

Residents mingled with police officers, firefighters and other first-responders and had an opportunity to try their hands at putting out a mock fire with a real fire hose.

Others paid a small donation to try to sink a police officer in dunk tank by throwing tennis balls at a target.

New Patrolman Kyle Butera was the first one up and was dunked numerous times.

Diane Comeau of West Milford brought her children Ryan and Isabella. Ryan was able to send Butera into the water while Isabella was not. However, she later knocked down a fire in a mock-up of a burning building.

On display were tanker and ladder trucks from volunteer fire companies in West Milford, Newfoundland and Oak Ridge as well as the West Milford First Aid Squad ambulances.

Groups were raising money for special projects and services, such as a fund that helps families who lose their home in a fire.

And there were information tables for groups, such as the West Milford Animal Shelter Society, and for Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, whose staff answered questions and accepted comments.

Food trucks provided refreshments. The Angry Archies truck from Jersey City sold a variety of crab cakes, lobster rolls, chicken sandwiches and more while Kona Ice was selling cones of flavored shaved ice.