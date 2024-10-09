x
Firefighters demonstrate rescue

WEST MILFORD. National Night Out features displays by first-responders and a scavenger hunt, tug-o-war and other activities for children.

| 09 Oct 2024 | 02:58
    Residents watch a demonstration by firefighters using the ‘Jaws of Life’ to free a trapped motorist during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Oct. 1 at West Milford High School. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    Residents watch a demonstration of what firefighters would do if a tree fell on a vehicle. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    Firefighters use blocks and chains to get a tree off a vehicle during a demonstration at National Night Out.
    First-responder vehicles at the National Night Out event.
    Residents dine at tables in the high school parking lot.
    Members of the Elks Club grill hotdogs and hamburgers.
    Residents line up for food at the DeMarco’s Pizzeria &amp; Restaurant table.
    Angry Archies food table was part of the event.
    A woman helps a customer at the Kona Ice food truck.
Dramatic skies and pleasant temperatures greeted attendees at the National Night Out event Tuesday evening, Oct. 1.

The event, hosted by the township Police Department and other first-responders, was postponed from August because of rain on the original date.

Members of Fire Companies 1, 3 and 4 demonstrated how they would respond to a tree falling on a vehicle.

After containing the scene, they stabilized the tree using blocks and chains, then rescue a trapped motorist using the “Jaws of Life.”

Police, firefighters and the Ambulance Squad also set up displays, and there were a scavenger hunt, a tug-o-war and other activities for children.

DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Restaurant of Hewitt offered pizza slices and the Elks Club grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.

Kona Ice, Angry Archies and the Brownie Bar rounded out the food truck selections.