Firefighters demonstrate rescue

Dramatic skies and pleasant temperatures greeted attendees at the National Night Out event Tuesday evening, Oct. 1.
The event, hosted by the township Police Department and other first-responders, was postponed from August because of rain on the original date.
Members of Fire Companies 1, 3 and 4 demonstrated how they would respond to a tree falling on a vehicle.
After containing the scene, they stabilized the tree using blocks and chains, then rescue a trapped motorist using the “Jaws of Life.”
Police, firefighters and the Ambulance Squad also set up displays, and there were a scavenger hunt, a tug-o-war and other activities for children.
DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Restaurant of Hewitt offered pizza slices and the Elks Club grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.
Kona Ice, Angry Archies and the Brownie Bar rounded out the food truck selections.