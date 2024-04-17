Firefighters risk lives for neighbors

For some West Milford residents, a phone alert at 2:30 a.m. or any time of day any day of the week can be an unnerving call to action.

Members of the all-volunteer West Milford Fire Department (WMFD) are on call nights, days and weekends 24/7.

“With every call from dispatch, we’re likely responding to help a West Milford neighbor, perhaps someone we know, in what may be one of their worse days,” said Fire Commissioner Tim Struble. “Volunteering on the WMFD is a great way to give back to our community.”

In 2023, the department responded to 718 incidents: fires, accidents and other emergencies.

There are six volunteer fire companies under Struble, who took on the job in October after the death of Edward Steines on Aug. 16.

Stan Frey, who is assistant chief of Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company #5, is the deputy commissioner.

Struble, who reports to Police Chief and Public Safety Director Shannon Sommerville, has been a member of Apshawa Fire Company #1 for 46 years.

Each fire company elects a chief, who serves as the officer in charge at any incident call in that district.

The West Milford First Aid Squad reports directly to Sommerville.

“West Milford’s size, with over 80 square miles; wooded rural landscape; and often severe weather conditions present a coverage challenge,” Struble said. “Fortunately, our fire companies are located in specific districts that provide good coverage, and our other companies are readily available to assist, so we can always get a truck on the road when needed.”

The most challenging time for coverage is weekdays because many firefighters have jobs or other commitments that may not allow them to respond.

When they do respond to calls, especially during evenings or nights, volunteers may have to adjust work or personal schedules, then fight fatigue when they get there.

Saving lives

Struble acknowledged the stress and danger in firefighting, but he said great satisfaction comes with it.

“Our volunteers put their own safety on the line for others. We know the risks, but the rewards are amazing and a big reason we do what we do. When you save a person from a building fire or pull someone from a car accident, saving lives, we’ve done our job. There’s nothing more fulfilling.”

Nick Morales, a seven-year firefighter and assistant chief of Company #1, views the WMFD as a brotherhood. Company #1 is under the command of Chief Robert Kirk and has 40 members.

“As volunteers, we’re here for each other as firefighters, colleagues and friends,” Morales said. “Each of us brings unique skills and experience to the WMFD, and we all have different jobs and careers to support ourselves and our families.

“One of the best things about volunteering is that you meet your neighbors and a lot of people from all walks of life,” he added. “You make new friends, people you can trust. The WMFD is a good place with good people.”

Growing the sisterhood

Several women are among the department’s approximately 160 volunteers.

Kathryn “Kat” Weber is a lieutenant at Greenwood Forest Fire Company #3, which is celebrating its 100th year in 2024.

A 16-year firefighter, Weber serves with her husband, Keith, who is chief of the company, and she encourages women and men to join the WMFD ranks.

The couple met at fire school, and Weber said she loves being on crew with her husband as well as her mother, who is among company’s 25 members and serves as secretary.

“Our family has long been involved in firefighting,” she said. “My mom; my father, who is now deceased; and my older brother. I’m proud of our family service.”

When she first thought about firefighting, Weber reached out to her brother, a retired firefighter, who thought it would be a great thing for her to pursue.

Starting as probationary firefighter, she learned continuously and rose through the ranks.

“For men and women, our work at the Fire Academy and company is the same,” she said. “Our training is rigorous, time-consuming and prepares everyone for the realities of firefighting. Our women may not swing an axe as hard as a guy, but we are strong physically and mentally and can do everything required of us.”

Weber, who is responsible for the company’s drill classes on Monday evenings, underscores the importance of ongoing training and preparation; learning new techniques and technology, such as thermal cameras; adapting to evolving practices and regulations; and operating as a team.

“We’re one big family who cares for each other and West Milford,” she said. “There are many challenges, such as the Covid years, with many opportunities to grow and contribute.”

Morales’s girlfriend and sister also volunteer at Apshawa Fire Company #1.

Struble’s wife, Diane, was the first female volunteer firefighter with Apshawa Fire Company #1 and now is its treasurer.

She married into a firefighting family with Tim, whose father and grandfather were two of the original Apshawa volunteer firefighters, and has had brothers and sons serve.

Diane also is secretary of the WMFD Relief Fund, which provides money to residents who may need short-term relocation along with food, clothing and other essentials because of fire loss. The fund sells shirts and holds other fundraisers.

Safety is paramount

“Firefighting is dangerous, so training and safety must be paramount,” Tim Struble said. “Each company trains continuously and keeps ahead of changing laws and policies, largely from the state of New Jersey. We must report every emergency call to the state monthly, documenting in detail what happened on each fire or accident scene.”

Rick Poplaski Jr., chief of Macopin Fire Company #4, said many volunteers have special skills that are used by the department.

“We have cross-trained people, from boat and scuba teams for water rescues and members who work in construction as electricians and with appliances - experts who can advise what to do and not to do in certain situations. We value and make great use of special skill sets.

“We need to be aware at a fire or accident scene what to touch and not to, so we do not risk safety or disrupt investigations by the police and township fire marshal - especially with potential arson and criminal activity,” he said.

“We’re fortunate to have several police officers as WMFD members. We also collaborate with local, county and state police and other agencies on more complex types of fires and rescues, such as last year’s Kanouse wildfire.”

Properly equipping a firefighter is expensive, with full gear and equipment exceeding $5,000 per person. That is funded by the township as are the firetrucks, which cost from $1 million to $1.5 million.

Every 10 years, firefighter gear is replaced as mandated by the National Fire Protection Association.

Everything - from gear to hose lines to firetrucks - has an expiration date or mandatory testing requirement.

To help fund essential building expenses, renovations and monetary loans, each company conducts fundraising activities, including roadway money collections on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, tricky tray and comedy events, hall rentals and - at Apshawa Company #1 - summer concerts.

Recently, the department, with the help of a police staffer, received a $75,000 grant from an outside entity.

“We need to make every dollar count and greatly appreciate the generosity of West Milford residents,” Struble said.

‘Major commitment’

The WMFD continually seeks volunteers, especially those who are available weekdays.

Anyone age 16 or older may apply at the company nearest to their home, preferably between 7 and 10 p.m. Mondays. Along with a background check and fingerprinting, a physical is required. The Township Council approves all candidates.

Once approved, volunteers receive training and assessments - from conversations to reviews of operational and response procedures to drill nights to strength and agility workouts. They are assigned roles and responsibilities, gear, and equipment, including ladders, hoses and trucks.

New recruits are required to attend the county Fire Academy in Wayne; nearly 200 class hours are needed to become a Firefighter I. Current volunteers must take about 130 hours of Firefighter II classes.

“Volunteering is a major commitment,” said Poplaski, who also serves as a Fire Academy instructor. “It’s a lot to ask for volunteers to train and learn during nights and weekends plus handle their own jobs and careers as well as family responsibilities.

“Some people have doubts that they don’t have the skill or time to volunteer. Members respond when available, but apparatus rarely have issues responding to handle the incident.

“In training, we ensure volunteers are confident in their roles, with equipment and fire or accident situations,” he said. “At the Fire Academy, we teach people to fight fires properly and safely. Some people fear heights and ladders. If we see signs of claustrophobia, for instance, we work to conquer those fears.”

Poplaski urges prospective volunteers to give it a try. “If it doesn’t fit, that’s OK. It’s a commitment that’s not for everybody. You need to feel you want to do it and make the effort. We ensure our people are ready to go when the alarm sounds.

“We want our volunteers to succeed, take pride in being a member of the WMFD.”

Volunteer month

During April, which is Global Volunteer Month, the West Milford Messenger will feature several local organizations that rely on volunteers. Send information to editor.wmm@strausnews.com