First Aid Squad collects donated school supplies

West Milford First Aid Squad is holding a “Stuff the Ambulance” drive to help local students.

Donated items will be divided among the West Milford schools.

Residents are asked to drop off backpacks and school supplies in the donation bin at 619 Ridge Road or at the squad’s table at the National Night Out celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 6.

The drive continues until Aug. 24.

Items needed include regular and colored pencils, pens, crayons, highlighters, markers, erasers, children’s scissors, pencil sharpeners, glue, notebooks, binders, folders, Post-it Notes, pencil cases, Play-Doh and sidewalk chalk.

For information, call 973-728-3754 or send email to wm1staid@optimum.net