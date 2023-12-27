First Day Hike offered Monday

Start the New Year on a self-guided family friendly hike from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 in the woodlands at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood.

Weather permitting, you can climb to the Mt. Defiance overlook and return or take the alternate hike without a climb.

The annual event is a joint project of State Park staff and volunteers from the NJBG/Skylands Association and the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference.

Wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothes, small children may need to be carried.

Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center between 1 and 2 p.m. Map and hike directions will be provided at the start. Allow 90 minutes for the hike.

Staff will be on the trail to help if required. Snow cancels; call 973-962-7031 for info. Free; donations welcome.

Other events in January:

• Skylands Manor Tours: Volunteer docents will visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Snow or excessive cold cancels. Fee: $10 adults; $7 seniors (65+) and students age 6-18. Children younger than 6 admitted free.

• Indoor Plants: Mary Jo Sichak will discuss houseplants and how to keep them happy all winter long at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Carriage House. Snow cancels. Fee: $5 for members and $10 for nonnmembers at the door. Children younger than 12 admitted free.

• Family Woodland Hike: Join hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Learn about the plants and animals around you on a hike designed to fit the group. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Snow/rain or excessive cold cancels. Free.

• Return of the Bald Eagle: Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society offers a presentation on the dramatic return of the bald eagle at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 inside the Carriage House Visitor Center. Ongoing snow cancels. Free.

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Garden admission and parking are free.

NJBG/Skylands is on Morris Road in Ringwood. For information, call 973-962-9534 or go online to njbg.org