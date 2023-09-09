x
First day of school in West Milford

West Milford. Local students are all smiles on their first day of the 2023-24 school year. Thank you to the parents who sent in their photo submissions.

| 09 Sep 2023 | 08:32
    Daniel, Ilona and Evelyn line up for fifth, third and first grade, respectively.
    Penelope and Luca’s first day of fifth and first grade, respectively.
    Cole, Xavier, Sreeni, Luke and KJ are ready for the new school year.
    Connor and Chloe walking off to second and third grade, respectively.
    Ava and Siena snap a selfie on the bus en route to sixth grade.
    Connor and Chloe on their way to third and second grade, respectively.
    Joey and Jason take on sixth and fourth grade, respectively.
    Anna and Benjamin are ready for pre-K and kindergarten, respectively.
    Blaze ready for fifth grade.
    Charles takes on sixth grade.
    Lena, off to sixth grade.
    Reyna is ready for kindergarten.
    The first day of Lily’s junior year in high school.
    Julia’s first day of fourth grade.
    Ben ready for second grade.
    Remington ready for fourth grade.
    Rowan and Rylee are ready for second and fourth grade, respectively.
    Skylar and Sebastian off to eighth and sixth grade.
    Angelo’s first day of first grade.
    Jake smiles into sixth grade.
