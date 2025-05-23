‘Fishing and family fun’ at annual derby

Nearly 100 children and adults attended the annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 17 at Bubbling Springs Lower Lake.

About 100 bass had been stocked in lake before the event.

“We’re always open to trying something new and different with our community events,” said the township’s recreation director, Dan Kochakji. “Stocking the lower lake with 100 bass along with five golden trout added excitement and fun to the annual Kids Fishing Derby. In past years, the lake had been stocked with all trout.

“We had a great day of fishing and family fun. The bass will continue to thrive in the lake so that others can further enjoy fishing in the lower lake on an ongoing basis.”

In addition to catching fish, the participants were treated to pizza, hot dogs and bottled water in the lower park’s pavilion.

A variety of prizes, including fishing rods and reels, tackle boxes and hats courtesy of several sponsors, were awarded.

West Milford resident Michele Piekarz, at the derby with her family, said one of her children caught a bass. “Seeing all the kids and neighbors outside together having fun is what it’s all about.”

Lifelong township resident Michael DiGiacomo, was with his son Gabe, 5, and his daughter, Amelia, 3.

“A sense of community is always important to us,” he said. “The West Milford Rec Department knocks it out of the park with the fishing derby, bringing friends and neighbors together for some good times and memories every May.”

Kochakji thanked the public works and park departments for preparing the lake and park as well as the event sponsors and township officials.

“The park is open to the public, and we welcome everyone to come down to fish and enjoy this beautiful site,” he said. “We ask that people keep the park clean while having a wonderful time, including catching bass.”