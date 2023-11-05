Flags for Heroes on display

Members of the West Milford Rotary Club planted 54 American flags at Bubbling Springs on Friday, Nov. 3 as part of its annual Flags for Heroes campaign.

The flags will remain there through Nov. 27, and more will be added as donations are received.

The club has 100 flags available. This is the fourth year that it has taken part in the fundraiser.

For a $50 contribution, residents may have an American flag with a personal placard included in the display.

Go online to https://www.westmilfordrotary.org/flags-for-heroes to make a donation.

All contributions go to West Milford community charities and non-profits advancing the Rotary Club’s mission to support local community causes and needs.