Food pantry sees growing need

Father Boniface Hanley started the food pantry at St. Joseph R.C. Church 36 years ago, and it continues to help those in need.

The pantry, now headed by Donna Petronchak, serves from 100 to 140 families every month.

It operates every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in a building next to the church, 454 Germantown Road.

Food goes to any family who comes through. The amount is based on the size of the family.

The pantry supplies not just families but their furry friends too, with wet and dry pet food and treats available. Also on the shelves are household essentials, such as toilet paper, soap, paper towels, laundry detergent and more.

The pantry receives about 1,500 pounds of supplies each month, all donated by church members, local businesses and the Community Food Bank of NJ.

Average of 15 volunteers help out; more are welcome.

One volunteer, Mavourneen Slufik, said working at the food pantry is very rewarding. “There are so many people who are in need, and they love coming to the pantry. They come from so far, up to two hours away.

“Lately, there are more and more families coming so we need more food and volunteers.”

She praised Petronchak, calling the pantry “a well-oiled machine.”

Now the pantry is in need of meat and adult snacks.

For information and to volunteer, call 973-697-6100.