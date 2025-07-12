x
Food Truck & Music Festival is today

West Milford /
| 12 Jul 2025 | 09:05
The Highlander Education Foundation will host its second annual West Milford Food Truck & Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12 at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Expected are 18 food trucks, three local bands, a biergarten and many children’s activities.

Admission is $5. Parking is free.

The money raised will go to grants for teacher’s projects in the West Milford Township School District.

Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Upper Greenwood Lake Giving Pantry.