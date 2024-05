The Highlander Education Foundation will hold a Food Truck & Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

The Blue Collar Band and Country Comfort will entertain. There will be 18 food trucks and a beer garden as well as a petting zoo, bounce house, rock wall, knocker ball, sand art and face painting.

Admission is $5; no charge for children younger than 5. Free parking.