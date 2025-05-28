Food Truck & Music Festival on Saturday

The second annual Food Truck & Music Festival is planned from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 31 at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

It will feature 18 gourmet food trucks; music; a beer, margarita and sangria bar; pony rides; petting zoo; bungee trampoline; rock wall; knockerball; bounce house; face painting; sand art; and vendors.

Proceeds will go to be Highlander Education Foundation, which supports West Milford school projects.

Bring lawn chairs and nonperishable canned or boxed items for local food pantries.

Admission is $5. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free.