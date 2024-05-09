Foraging workshop tonight at library

A Foraging for Arts & Crafts Workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9 on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

It is sponsored by Nature Connection of West Milford.

Tara Spear, an Appalachian trail hiker, forager, social worker and artist, will discuss how to use the natural world as our ancestors did by foraging and crafting what they needed.

She also will lead a hands-on field trip from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

The cost is $10 a person; 20 spots are available.

Sign up online at checkout.square.site/merchant/MLKMM5QQ50VGJ/checkout/JPHSU6ZW76QWTCFZ53TF7Y5E