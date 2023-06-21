Former school could become recreational facility

West Milford and the township school district are exploring the possibility of developing the former Hillcrest Elementary School into a recreational facility.

At its meeting Tuesday, June 20, the Board of Education approved a resolution to request engineering proposals for a feasibility study.

Board president Kate Romeo said the district, which owns the property, is taking the lead on the study.

“However, Mayor (Michele) Dale has agreed to request that the Township Council agree to cover its cost with either open space funds or some other source of funding,” she said.

The feasibility study will consider the possibility of building a swimming pool and a multi-use gym while keeping the baseball fields, Romeo said.

“The feasibility study will determine the permitted size of the facility given current Highland restrictions and the cost of such a facility.”

The new facility could be jointly operated or owned by either the township or the school district. Sources of funding for the project will be considered after the study is completed.

The district twice has tried to sell the Hillcrest property. The township’s first consolidated school was built there in 1946.

The building has been empty since the township ended a 25-year lease in 2017. It had been used as a community center and for various other purposes.