Four candidates seek two Passaic County Commissioner seats

The Passaic County Commissioner race this election year will see voters choosing from four candidates for two seats. Alex Cruz and Troy Oswald are running as Republicans and Terry Duffy and Pat Lepore are running as Democrats.

Alex Cruz

Alex is running for Passaic County commissioner because he believes that residents have had enough of one-party Democrat rule and are ready for a change in leadership. The economy is tanking, crime is rising, and our kids are at risk. Alex is running to serve the best interests of Passaic County and break up one party democrat control.

Alex and his running mate Troy Oswald are the only candidates for commissioner that will fight for mainstream policies that are pro-taxpayer, pro-police, and pro-parent.

Alex is a former United States Marine who defended our freedom and currently serves as the Paterson PBA president with decades of law enforcement experience. Additionally, Alex is running to be the only Hispanic county commissioner to represent Passaic.

As Passaic County commissioner, Alex will hold the line on taxes, stand with police to crack down on crime and illegal drugs, and empower parents to make decisions that are in the best interests of their children.

Pat Lepore

I’m running for re-election to continue to be a part of the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners that has put us in our best financial position ever. We are the only county in NJ who has not raised taxes over the past 4 years, yet we continue to improve county parks, repair infrastructure such as roads and bridges throughout the county, provide needed services for our veterans, senior citizens and community health initiatives, and identify and see to the needs of our constituents. I’m honored to have served as budget chair during this period of growth and accomplishments, and proud that we presently have our highest bond rating in Passaic County history. This has resulted in saving hundreds of thousands of dollars on interest payments and debt services for our Passaic County taxpayers. Top financial analysts at Moody’s and S&P predict continued strong economic growth and stability for Passaic County, citing our responsible management tactics.

Prior to being elected commissioner, I served as a councilman and the mayor of Woodland Park. These experiences have allowed me to understand the impact and implementation of policies at both the local and county levels. On a more personal note, I am a lifelong resident of Passaic County and the proud father of a United States Marine who now serves as a police officer. I am also a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local 802. This is my home, and it’s a privilege to serve here.

Through my service, I strive to efficiently and justly provide fiscally responsible services, programs and improvements to all of the residents and taxpayers of Passaic County. I hope that I have earned your support through my record of real results, and can assure you that I will continue to work for Passaic County’s future.

Terry Duffy

I’m running for re-election for the same reason I ran in the first place — I love our Passaic County community and I consider it an honor to serve the people I live and work with. I raised my family in West Milford, but my business is located in Paterson, and I have friends and neighbors there and across the county that are like family to me. As a father, grandfather, homeowner, and small business owner, I see and feel how every decision the government makes impacts our residents first-hand, and I bring that experience and consideration to the table as an elected official. I’m immensely proud that my children, now adults, have also chosen careers in public service, as teachers, police officers, and firefighters, and I learn from their experiences as well.

Passaic County currently has its highest ever bond rating, with top financial analysts praising our management tactics and predicting a strong and stable economic outlook for the county. We are the only county in New Jersey that has not raised county taxes for the past four years. We continue to improve county parks, repair infrastructure such as bridges and roads, offer affordable higher education, provide crucial services for veterans and senior citizens, and more — all without raising county taxes. I ask all of our voters to take a few minutes to look at the real results we have delivered during my time in office, and humbly ask for your support for another term serving you so we can continue our progress. Thank you for your consideration.

Troy Oswald

Troy is running for Passaic County commissioner because he believes that residents have had enough of one-party Democrat rule and are ready for a change. The economy is tanking, crime is rising, and our kids are at risk. Troy is running to serve the best interests of Passaic County and break up one party democrat control.

Troy and his running mate Alex Cruz are the only candidates for commissioner that will fight for mainstream policies that are pro-taxpayer, pro-police, and pro-parent.

Troy served as the 16th Paterson police chief and recently retired with over 32 years of experience in law enforcement. During his tenure as police chief, Troy reduced crime by historic levels and spent his entire career fighting street crime and keeping drugs out of the hands of our children.

As Passaic County commissioner, Troy will hold the line on taxes, stand with police to crack down on crime and illegal drugs, and empower parents to make decisions that are in the best interests of their children.

