Friends of Long Pond Ironworks needs volunteers

Friends of the Long Pond Ironworks is in deep trouble because of a lack of volunteers, said the group’s vice president, Hans Niederstrasser.

The volunteer organization is dedicated to preserving, restoring and interpreting the remaining structures at Long Pond Ironworks State Park.

Niederstrasser asked that people who are willing to keep the historic site from disappearing contact him at hansnews@verizon.net

“If you want to preserve our beloved local history, please come and help us.” he said. “We urgently need volunteers to assist as museum greeters (one or two weekends a month); with site maintenance (on your schedule), at fund-raising events (two or three times a year); and - very important - as active participants on the board of directors.

“These are key positions for FOLPI to run a smooth operation at the Long Pond Ironworks site, and all have vacancies that need to be filled.”

The museum and visitor’s center will reopen April 8.

At the group’s annual meeting in June, elections will be held to fill open executive committee positions for president, treasurer, membership chairman, newsletter editor and recording secretary.

Niederstrasser invites people to come to board meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month to evaluate where they can help. Meetings are at the Long Pond Ironworks Visitor Center and Museum, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

Active participation is needed, he said.

“Many nonprofit organizations nationwide are suffering because they lack volunteers who can help by serving on boards, volunteering at sites or serving in many other positions.

“The present list of volunteers helping to keep our historic site running has become too short!”

Young people working on Scouting badges or earning credit for volunteerism should consider doing their project at Long Pond Ironworks Historic District, he suggested.