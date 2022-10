The Friends of the West Milford Township Library held their Book Sale at the Wallisch Homestead on Sept.16-18.

Under beautiful skies, folks browsed among thousands of books inside and outside the barn. On Saturday the Lions Club of West Milford was on hand to serve up free hot dogs, although there was a donation jar nearby in case any wanted to show their appreciation. All money collected went to the Friends to benefit the library.

Two Girl Scout troops provided games, art projects, supplies to make elastic friendship bracelets, and ran a delicious bake sale that were all a wonderful and tasty success. During all three days of the sale a Scavenger Hunt designed by Penny Vorce was run in the barn. Each year she designs a different one and it has become something the kids look forward to.