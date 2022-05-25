Friends of Wallisch Homestead celebrates local artists

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead (FOWH) celebrated its eighth annual art show with over 400 guests attending last weekend, May 21 and 22. According to FOWH, 57 local artists displayed 160 pieces of art in their barn.

The coveted People’s Choice award, which is determined by the vote of those in attendance and announced at the end of the show, was Gail Stroughton’s acrylic entry of “Love and Mischief.”

During Saturday’s show, Lokai Rose shared an “art in nature” program that let visitors create a masterpiece using only natural mediums consisting of colorful flowers, berries and dirt. Then on Sunday an acrylic pour demonstration was held. Both of these side events were filmed on Facebook live and can be viewed on the FOWH Facebook page: facebook.com/WallischHomestead.

If you missed the art show, photos of the winning pieces will be on the FOWH website in the near future. FOWH’s 2020 art show, which was held virtually, can be viewed on the website as well.

The next event for FOWH will be a barn sale on June 10, 11 and 12. Current members or those that sign up for membership by June 1 will have early access on the Friday, June 10th date at 5:30 p.m. and again on the Saturday date at 9 a.m. The sale is open to the public from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 12.

All proceeds from the barn sale, as well as all events, are used to sustain and improve the property and grounds for cultural, educational and recreational purposes. Looking ahead, yoga will once again be held on Wednesdays, beginning June 1 at 7 p.m. New this year will be a drum circle to be held on July 13 and again on August 10. And a cornhole tournament will be held on Aug. 27.

Information on events and membership can be found at wallischhomestead.org. FOWH, a 501 (c) (3) organization, is located at 65 Lincoln Ave, West Milford.