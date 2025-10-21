Friends of Wallisch Homestead host car show

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead hosted its fall “Grassroots: A Course in Automotive Style” auto show on Saturday, drawing more than 200 curated classic, vintage and modern exotic cars from across the East Coast and beyond.

The invitation-only event — billed “for the locals, by the locals” — serves as both a season opener in spring and closer in fall and, according to organizers and attendees, is meant to bring people together around a shared passion for automotive craftsmanship, restoration and detailing.

Vehicles displayed across the Wallisch Homestead grounds ranged from Porsches, Ferraris, Audis, BMWs, Alfa Romeos and Lamborghinis to a rare Swedish-built Koenigsegg CCX hypercar with an 800-horsepower engine and a top speed of 245 mph.