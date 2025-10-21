x
Friends of Wallisch Homestead host car show

West Milford. The Friends of Wallisch Homestead drew more than 200 curated classic and exotic cars and a large crowd to its fall “Grassroots” auto show, a community-driven event celebrating automotive craft and culture.

West Milford /
| 21 Oct 2025 | 05:21
    A field of clean, well-maintained custom and stock exotic super cars are shown.
    A Porsche 911j GT3
    A race-ready Lamborghini.
    A 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo.
    A mid 2000s Lotus Exige.
    A long line into the dairy barn for merchandise.
    An early 1970s Porsche 914.
    An early 1970s Ferrari.
    An early 1060s era Lotus 7.
The Friends of Wallisch Homestead hosted its fall “Grassroots: A Course in Automotive Style” auto show on Saturday, drawing more than 200 curated classic, vintage and modern exotic cars from across the East Coast and beyond.

The invitation-only event — billed “for the locals, by the locals” — serves as both a season opener in spring and closer in fall and, according to organizers and attendees, is meant to bring people together around a shared passion for automotive craftsmanship, restoration and detailing.

Vehicles displayed across the Wallisch Homestead grounds ranged from Porsches, Ferraris, Audis, BMWs, Alfa Romeos and Lamborghinis to a rare Swedish-built Koenigsegg CCX hypercar with an 800-horsepower engine and a top speed of 245 mph.