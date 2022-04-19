Full church for Easter at St. Stephen’s in Warwick

St. Stephen the First Martyr Church was full on Easter Sunday for the first time in two years, with pandemic restrictions lifted. In 2020, Pastor Fr. Jack Arlotta celebrated the Easter Mass in an empty church because of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown. In 2021, attendance was limited and seating had to be reserved to comply with pandemic protocols. This year, the joy of Easter was celebrated in a full church at three different Masses. ( )