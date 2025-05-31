Full schedule for full-time mayor

Officially, Mayor Michele Dale’s workday starts at 8.30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Unofficially, it’s a 24-hours-a-day seven-days-a-week job.

Dale has been a full-time mayor for nearly a year; last June, the Township Council approved a resolution appointing her to serve full time, effective July 8.

According to the resolution, she is paid $130,000 annually, including the $16,000 that she previously received as a part-time mayor.

The change from a part-time to a full-time mayor was controversial and prompted a lawsuit filed by former Township Council member Robert Nolan. The lawsuit was dismissed March 10.

Dale says working full-time as mayor has benefited West Milford.

“Being available throughout the day has proven effective and productive,” she said. “It enables working more collaboratively and proactively on matters in real time with department heads and teams, residents and businesses, and county and state officials.

“So much of a mayor’s role is about availability and accessibility, which has improved significantly. As full-time mayor, I can more efficiently handle the business of our township.”

A typical day

Despite a usually full schedule, Dale makes time for unplanned activities, including those involving government officials, residents and business owners, as well as emergency response.

On her arrival to a relatively compact and sparsely adorned office in the municipal building, she checks emails and phone messages, which she tries to answer quickly.

The messages come from residents with complaints and urgent needs ranging from property issues to felled trees and power lines to road closures, wildlife and more - some bordering on the unusual.

Along the back wall of her office is a large standing whiteboard that lists active projects on one side and long-term initiatives on the other. It is Dale’s visual reminder of her priorities and tasks.

In addition to scheduled meetings, including check-ins with township department heads and teams, she addresses administrative, legislative, financial and legal reports; contractual reviews; and diverse proposals and documents.

Priority matters include future facilities upgrades or additions, the township master plan, building department permits, the mayor’s Business Spotlight, and a steady stream of matters involving the Department of Public Works.

She eats lunch ordered from local delis at her desk while she peruses her computer screen.

Occasionally, Dale attends events at lunchtime as well as during the day and evenings in support of community, business, philanthropic or government groups - 15 to 20 a month.

Recently, she attended an almost all-day meeting in Randolph with the Health Insurance Board’s North Jersey group, which funds health insurance coverage for municipal employees. Dale serves as a commissioner of the board as well as a commissioner of the Municipal Joint Insurance fund.

On a recent Friday afternoon, she officiated at two weddings at the municipal building. She oversees about 40 weddings yearly; the $100 fees add about $4,000 to the township’s general fund.

Dale spends time with current and prospective business owners and commercial developers as well as officials of neighboring towns and legislators. And she attends a quarterly pastor’s roundtable and meets with the Chamber of Commerce among other groups.

Afternoons bring more emails and phone calls, meetings, and requests and documentation to review and, if all is in order, approve.

Dale prioritizes communication and outreach to West Milford residents, primarily through social media posts and updates on a variety of matters, such as policies, police and fire department emergencies, road improvements and closures, and weather concerns as well as clarifying rumors, speculation and false information.

She ends her “official” day by closing out unfinished business, taking note of any evening homework and setting the next day’s agenda.

‘Growing challenges’

Looking toward the future, Dale said, “West Milford faces growing challenges. Like other communities, we’re working in a more complex and demanding environment with lots of change and pressure - socially and economically.”

With a full-time mayor, “we’re better represented and positioned in the county and state.” “Getting others to learn about West Milford and our area, the issues we face and our needs. We’re fighting for the township every day, including getting our fair share financially, which is still an uphill battle.

“More things are getting done and moving more quickly; many things that in the past that weren’t getting adequate attention. We’re operating more like a modern local government. Some results are showing up already. More will be apparent in the future.”

Dale said she is working to educate state officials and others about West Milford, which is less well-known because of its location in the northern part of the state.

.“We work to get West Milford’s message out in a constructive and positive way - telling our story so to garner support without alienating people and influencers. That doesn’t happen overnight, so it’s important to engage out of town and invite officials to come to West Milford to get to know us.”

A key topic is the Highlands Act and the Newark watershed property, which restricts West Milford’s ability to add housing, businesses and tax ratables - all of the township is in the preservation zone.

“I’ve been reaching out and seeking changes to the way the state evaluates municipal and school funding in addition to West Milford’s growth and development opportunities. It’s a reasonable argument that there should be legislative exceptions for Highlands towns that are located 100 percent within the preservation zone.”

Township’s CEO

Dale was elected to a second four-year term as mayor in November 2023.

She grew up in West Milford and attended local schools. In her 24-year career at TD Bank, she managed more than $225 million in high-profile customer accounts.

During the Township Council’s discussion of whether to move to a full-time mayor, Councilman Dave Marsden said Dale had been doing the job full time without extra compensation for about a year.

She points out the difference between the roles of mayor and township administrator, saying the mayor is the chief executive.

“The jobs of mayor and administrator are different with no overlap. Bill Senande runs things very efficiently and effectively. He oversees a $34 million operation with a focus on daily operations and saving money for the community. We connect on matters daily. He has decision-making authority, yet there are things subject to my approval as mayor.”

Dale and Senande are responsible for 11 departments and 190 employees; the Municipal Court is not under her jurisdiction. She also serves on the Planning and Library boards and has functions, powers and duties set by the Township Charter or ordinance.

Unlike nearby towns with both full- and part time mayors, Dale does not have a dedicated administrative assistant.

West Milford recently revamped its budget process, putting in place a new digital format that is more intuitive and interactive. For both budget planning and oversight, the new format enables authorized users to engage in real-time inputs and reviews, proposed and actual allocations, line-item changes and status, and staff and contractual costs.

Previously, council members received thick binders containing budget data and information on paper from which decisions would be made. Real-time changes and adjustments were difficult if not impossible to make.

“Our new digital format and secure budget system has eliminated often arbitrary and less fully informed determinations,” Dale said. “We can now be more thorough and timely (in) budget reviews and alterations line by line, department by department and understand the impact to the budget in real time.

“We can more quickly identify any concerns or issues, precisely make changes and reallocations, effectively negotiate vendor and materials contracts, and better produce information. We have access to real-time status and spending reports that enable us to operate more efficiently and cost effectively. That’s saving money for taxpayers.”

The new system was used to craft the 2025 municipal budget of $39.7 million, $234,044 less than the 2024 budget. The mayor administers the municipal budget but does not vote on it.

More grant funding

In 2024, West Milford received more than $5.3 million in grants, including $750,000 for additional police officers from Passaic County, Dale said.

“Grant funding is a slippery slope that requires a lot of work in determining specific needs, grant opportunities, grant writing and submission. West Milford had traditionally been underfunded and under-represented by grants.

“Grant dollars help cover essential costs while keeping taxes in check. Working with legislators, including Congressman Josh Gottheimer and his grant person, we gained a clear understanding of the grant process. It’s heavy lifting, yet grants can yield positive results for the community.”

West Milford also will benefit from Passaic County’s investment of $5.1 million to bring “down-county services” to this area, she said.

A county facility to serve local senior citizens in the soon-to-be renovated Johner building on Edgar Drive is expected to open in early 2026.

“Our senior citizens should not have to go out of town for nutrition, social time and gatherings,” Dale said. “We’ll soon be getting our own modern senior location. This came about from building awareness and relationships, reaching across the aisles, and not working in silos.”

Among other initiatives she points are extending open time and programs at the Recreation Center, launching a Community Day in conjunction with local fireworks June 28, and moving the Autumn Lights Festival location.

A centralized sports complex, with three multipurpose artificial turf fields, is expected to be completed this fall. It was funded with cost savings and efficiencies in other areas, Dale said.

On the development front, officials are reviewing possibilities for the former A&W property on Marshall Hill Road as well as other initiatives.

“While recognizing our geographic restrictions and ensuring our rural integrity and preservation, we need more ratables especially on commercial side.

“My hope, too, is for broader community understanding and participation in township affairs. We can’t be complacent or change-averse with all going on around us to ensure overall residents’ quality of life, safety and well-being - one town, one community, working together.”

Dale knows that opposition comes with change and politics.

“I get that and it’s something that comes with the job. I do lose sleep, not so much from criticism, even though it does bother me as it would anyone. Rather it’s from the workload, issues and complexities, and just getting things done.

“I’m direct and straightforward, not a half-person who is satisfied with half a job done ... .

“Little and big decisions weigh heavily on me. I’m ultimately accountable. So whether I’m at my desk, out of the office representing West Milford or at home, I want to do what’s best for West Milford and our residents.”