Fun and games at UGL Day

Nearly 300 people attended the second annual UGL Day on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse in Hewitt.

Children outnumbered adults by almost two to one.

There were activities for all ages, including live music by Rob Gorny.

A Dunk to Donate tank raised $625 for Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5.

Among those taking a turn being dunked were Doug Grayson and Tony Giannantonio, president and vice president, respectively, of the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association; firefighters; even Upper Greenwood Lake School Principal Jared Fowler.

There were carnival games, such as ring toss and frog hop, as well as a bounce house obstacle course. A new addition was the Hoop Zone with multiple hoops and the chance to score points for tickets to be redeemed for prizes.

Fairy Hair by Tori Volpe, face painting by Pixie Pop and balloon art by Kandy the Clown, portrayed by Barbara Magzy-Di Pasquale, spruced up the look of many children.

Grayson handed out boxes of party bang snaps, and Linda Tonnessen, chairwoman of beach and activities, kept things running.

Platinum sponsors of the event were Barbaris Builders, DG Heating & Cooling, Branch to Branch Tree Service, Mac Communications, the Empanada Truck, lawyer Nicole Dinos Gerace and Pawley Interior Contracting.

Sisco Services brought a new mini-excavator, where attendees posed for photos and honked the horn.

Volunteers were Linda and Roe Tonnessen, Doug and Danielle Grayson, Mary Fanning Dinos, Tony and Melissa Giannantonio, Will Cytowicz, Kristy Florey, Kathleen Cardona, Dana Brannan, Elyse and Chris Keethe, Jim Jones, Terry Gianniotis, Don Smith, Andrew Quirk, Barbara Magzy-Di Pasquale, Adam Di Pasquale, Ruth Yates, Valerie Helander and Josephine Borro.

Upcoming events are Fall Fest on Sept. 21 and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 19.