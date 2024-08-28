x
Fun and games at UGL Day

WEST MILFORD. A Dunk to Donate tank raises $625 for Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5.

West Milford /
| 28 Aug 2024 | 08:41
    The second annual UGL Day on Saturday, Aug. 24 offers games, entertainment and food and concludes with fireworks at dusk. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    Tony Giannantonio, vice president of the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association, is dunked during UGL Day on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    Children gather at the entrance to the bounce house.
    Boys try their hand at the Hoop Zone, a new addition this year.
    Pixie Pop paints Ella Goodell’s face.
    The Rhatigan family.
    The Freeland family.
    The Sisco family was a sponsor of the event. From left are DJ, Harper, Turner and Marta Sisco-Izak.
    Linda Tonnesen with Kandy the Clown, also known as Barbara Magzy-Di Pasquale.
    Board of Education member Will Cytowicz runs the Frog Hop table game.
    A family sits for caricaturist Steve Lefkowitz.
    Cotton candy and water were available at the activities table.
    Volunteers help make a fun day.
    The Tornado Potato booth draws a crowd.
    Kona Ice was among the food trucks.
Nearly 300 people attended the second annual UGL Day on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse in Hewitt.

Children outnumbered adults by almost two to one.

There were activities for all ages, including live music by Rob Gorny.

A Dunk to Donate tank raised $625 for Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5.

Among those taking a turn being dunked were Doug Grayson and Tony Giannantonio, president and vice president, respectively, of the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association; firefighters; even Upper Greenwood Lake School Principal Jared Fowler.

There were carnival games, such as ring toss and frog hop, as well as a bounce house obstacle course. A new addition was the Hoop Zone with multiple hoops and the chance to score points for tickets to be redeemed for prizes.

Fairy Hair by Tori Volpe, face painting by Pixie Pop and balloon art by Kandy the Clown, portrayed by Barbara Magzy-Di Pasquale, spruced up the look of many children.

Grayson handed out boxes of party bang snaps, and Linda Tonnessen, chairwoman of beach and activities, kept things running.

Platinum sponsors of the event were Barbaris Builders, DG Heating & Cooling, Branch to Branch Tree Service, Mac Communications, the Empanada Truck, lawyer Nicole Dinos Gerace and Pawley Interior Contracting.

Sisco Services brought a new mini-excavator, where attendees posed for photos and honked the horn.

Volunteers were Linda and Roe Tonnessen, Doug and Danielle Grayson, Mary Fanning Dinos, Tony and Melissa Giannantonio, Will Cytowicz, Kristy Florey, Kathleen Cardona, Dana Brannan, Elyse and Chris Keethe, Jim Jones, Terry Gianniotis, Don Smith, Andrew Quirk, Barbara Magzy-Di Pasquale, Adam Di Pasquale, Ruth Yates, Valerie Helander and Josephine Borro.

Upcoming events are Fall Fest on Sept. 21 and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 19.