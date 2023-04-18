Funds recommended to improve Camp Hope

Camp Hope in West Milford could receive $903,375 for improvements as part of a proposed investment of nearly $100 million that Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday, April 18.

The nearly $100 million would fund projects to develop or update parks and preserve open space, including a new initiative to fund construction of inclusive playgrounds for differently abled children.

The funding through the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Green Acres Program would enhance the quality of life for residents, especially in many overburdened communities.

The money to build accessible paths, parking areas, ramps, climbing structures, ground-level play structures and safety fencing at Camp Hope is part of an effort to build inclusive playgrounds.

New this year, the Green Acres Jake’s Law Pilot Program provides 75 percent matching grant funding to county governments to construct completely inclusive playgrounds in compliance with standards established by the state Department of Community Affairs.

Camp Hope’s is one of eight inclusive playground projects recommended for funding.

Murphy’s proposed investment includes $92.2 million in funding subject to approval by the Garden State Preservation Trust and an additional $7.7 million for urban parks projects, bringing the total to $99.9 million.

“The projects recommended for funding to the independent Garden State Preservation Trust will help build and update New Jersey’s outstanding parks, recreation and open space inventories while providing for construction of inclusive playgrounds,” he said.

“These grants and loans will benefit numerous communities across the state by providing opportunities to engage in healthy activities, enjoy the outdoors and spend quality family time together.”

Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, “From our incredible Green Acres investments in local parks to our historic investments in the restoration of natural resources throughout the state, the Murphy administration has put its money where its heart is.

“This Earth Week, with Governor Murphy’s vision and leadership, we are again investing in our planet with Green Acres awards in every county, accelerating our work to ensure that our neighbors across New Jersey can connect with nature and one another at quality open and recreational spaces.”

Green Acres funding allows governments and nonprofits to leverage millions of additional preservation dollars through matching federal, state, county and local funds as well as from private sources.

For the first time, Green Acres is providing non-matching grants to incentivize projects in adversely stressed overburdened communities in urban aid municipalities.

The $92.2 million in projects recommended to the Garden State Preservation Trust includes:

• $27.2 million for municipal and county land acquisition projects.

• $45.1 million for local development of parks and recreation facilities.

• $7.4 million to counties for development of completely inclusive playgrounds as part of Jake’s Law.

• $3.8 million for local stewardship projects.

• $4.4 million for acquisition projects by nonprofit organizations.

• $3.6 million for nonprofit recreational development projects.

• $720,000 for nonprofit stewardship projects.

After approval by the Garden State Preservation Trust, the Legislature must formally appropriate the Green Acres funds for these projects that will establish, expand or revitalize new and existing parks; acquire land; improve waterfront access; develop athletic fields and playgrounds; improve parking lots; create open space; and enhance land stewardship.

In addition to these projects, DEP has approved $7.7 million for park development projects serving adversely stressed overburdened communities in urban aid municipalities, further emphasizing the Murphy administration’s commitment to environmental justice. These communities are so designated because they have a combined stressor total higher than the 50th percentile for total environmental and public health stressors.

Funding for these projects comes from both the DEP’s Green Acres Program, funded by the corporate business tax, and the Urban Parks Program, which is funded by a state budget appropriation.

New Jersey has long been a leader in preserving open space and creating parks. The Green Acres Program, the oldest of its kind in the nation, was created in 1961 as the result of an innovative bond referendum. To date, the Green Acres Program has protected more than 720,000 acres of open space and provided hundreds of recreational facilities around the state.