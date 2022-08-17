Garage sale weekend coming

Every year West Milford Township allows residents to hold garage sales for one weekend in September where no permit or township-approved signs are required. West Milford’s 9th Annual Town-Wide Garage Sale will be held on Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, 2022.

Garage sale hours are anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you plan to participate and would like your address listed, please complete the service request on the Township website at westmilford.org under the link for “Annual Town-wide Garage Sale.” The deadline for submission is Friday, September 9, 2022. The address list will be available on the website for viewing and/or printing beginning Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Township signs can be used and will be available for purchase at $1 each. If you have any questions or require additional information, please call the municipal clerk’s office at 973-728-2702. Calls will be answered and/or returned on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. only.