Girl Scout troops host food drive to support West Milford families

Three local Girl Scout troops joined forces March 15 to host a community food drive supporting families in need.

Girl Scout Troops 98512, 99027 and 98383 organized the event at High Crest Lake Lodge, where residents dropped off nonperishable food donations.

In preparation, scouts created posters to promote the drive and learned about the role food pantries play in supporting their community.

Collected items were delivered to a local Presbyterian church in West Milford, where scouts toured the facility’s food pantry and kitchen. Volunteers explained how donations are sorted and distributed to families who rely on the program.

Organizers said the experience gave participants a firsthand understanding of how their efforts benefit others.

The food drive provided supplies for the pantry while also offering scouts an opportunity to learn about service, compassion and community involvement.