Girls flag football club wins respect

In its debut season, the West Milford High School girls flag football club competed against many of the best teams in northern New Jersey.

They won games, interest among peers and fans, and respect from established teams and coaches in the rapidly expanding league.

“Our team and season were awesome, and we had great fun,” said head coach Matt Keyzer. “Our girls absolutely loved the experience and progressed individually and as a team throughout the season.

“We learned and grew with each game and practice, showing improving athletic skill and discipline, knowledge and confidence, resiliency, and toughness.

The squad was part of the Super Football Conference, which is regarded as the best in New Jersey, with three teams finishing in the top 10 rankings.

The Highlanders division included Jefferson, Indian Hills, Ramapo, Wayne Hills and Wayne Valley high schools and Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI).

While posting a 2-4 record, nine members of the West Milford club received all-league recognition, unprecedented for a first-year team.

“Other coaches in the league were very impressed with our team, saying West Milford is way ahead of the curve for a first-year program,” Keyzer said. “Our defense midway through the season was in the top 10 in the state - we were taken very seriously.”

More teacher than coach

The coach pointed out early challenges for the club, which began practicing in March largely indoors because of bad weather.

“We were in a race to get things going,” he said. “We had to identify players and field a team, watch film in the classroom and practice, teach positions and the play book (with) most of the girls having never played football or flag football before. Learning was our biggest step, so I had to be more of a teacher than coach.”

The team’s trip to the New York Jets facility in Florham Park in late March was a key moment in its development.

“Being in the Jets facility in a professional environment with established teams was a great opportunity for us. It opened our eyes. We got thrown into the fire.

“It was great measuring test to see where we were versus other programs. The girls learned, had fun and knew what we had to do to compete in the league early on. We left with a good vibe.”

Early April brought on a scrimmage against Passaic, which West Milford won. Then came the season opener against Jefferson, which was entering its third year in the league. Despite playing in a cold rain against a more experienced team, West Milford won, 14-6. Next up was Indian Hills, with West Milford winning, 28-7.

“The Jefferson and Indian Hills games set the tone early,” Keyzer said. “The wins felt great. We gained a lot of confidence and knew we could compete and play.”

Next up was PCTI, one of the top teams in the state. It had won the league’s inaugural season championship.

In a night game under the lights against a team with only one loss in more than two seasons, West Milford was ahead, 7-6, until the final minute, when PCTI drove down the field for a touchdown, bringing the score to 12-7.

“Playing under the lights and staying with PCTI until the end was exciting and really cool – the environment, the game and seeing how our girls could compete at a high level,” Keyzer said. “We won the respect of PCTI and the league. In fact, each of our season losses were all by one score, so we were in all the games.”

Besides the rainy spring weather, the club face obstacles when other spring sports teams began to practice and play. Most of the girls are multi-sport athletes, so each sport was competing for their time. That accounts for the club’s success dropping a bit during the second half of the season, the coach said.

He changed a few things up offensively and defensively but not having everyone in practices stalled progress.

All-league honors

Keyzer credits the outstanding play and dedication of the players for having so many players honored by the league.

“Our peers saw their outstanding play and character, and every player was a terrific representative of our high school, the athletic department and West Milford.”

Kailey Maskerines earned first team all-league and all-North Jersey second team honors. Tiffany Vargas was named to the second team all-league.

Maskerines and Vargas, both juniors who played wide receiver, running back and defensive back, also were invited to participate in an elite girl’s flag football college showcase at the Jets facility on June 17.

Senior Mei Dennison received first team punter honors.

Graduating senior Jacqueline “Jakki” Galella, team captain who played quarterback and linebacker, gained all-league second team defense honors. Junior Avery Vacca also gained second team defense selection.

All-league honorable mention recipients were: senior Meagan VanKirk and freshman Sarah Benowitz on offense and juniors Aubrey Fritz and Laurel Space on defense.

“We weren’t affected by the experience of other teams,” Galella said. “Despite being in our first year, we were confident in our athletes and team. Coach Keyzer has us ready to play every game. We were especially awesome defensively. Coach’s motto: ‘Bend don’t break’.

“Coach Keyzer knows and loves the game, wants to have fun, and wanted us to have fun – we were fortunate to have him as our coach. His leadership and that of Athletic Director (Joe) Trentacosta, along with the support of teachers, students and so many others, made for an incredible experience that we’ll never forget.

“We helped each other and set the foundation for the future,” Galella continued. “It was great being on a team with many girl athletes from other sports. West Milford has a lot of very good girl athletes who will want to play flag football in high school and beyond. I encourage others to explore and play the sport.”

Looking to next season

Keyzer lauds the support received top down, from administrators and teachers as well as the Athletic Department and other athletes in the school.

Trentacosta was at every game, teachers and parents were in the stands, and male football players became fans, with several helping keep stats at every game.

“A big learning for team is doing your job as a player and not trying to do too much. The only way a team can be successful is if each player does their individual job. Football is the ultimate team sport,” Keyzer said.

“Our girls also discovered the speed of game. You have to play fast and disciplined, focus on doing your job. I was really pleased to watch our players grow and develop as the season went on.”

Several key players are returning next year “and the interest around school is incredible,” he said.

“More girls want to play flag football. They saw how our girls absolutely took to the game, fell in love with it and had fun. We have an exciting future. I look forward to helping the program and players grow and succeed both on and off the field.”

Costs for the club, including uniforms, flags and other gear, were covered by a grant of $4,644 from the Jets, which is the primary sponsor. The pro football team has pledged to continue helping to fund the league.

“We are extremely grateful to the Jets and everyone who stepped up to make girls flag football possible at West Milford High School,” Keyzer said. “Our first year was amazing and great for our girl student-athletes.

“Now with one season (of) experience, we can get an earlier start to next season in organizing, building, preparing and fielding a competitive team. Maybe down the road, we can expand the program in town for younger girls. Our expectations will grow as the program grows. Girl’s football is now part of West Milford.”