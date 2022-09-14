Giving Pantry seeks donations

The Upper Greenwood Lake Giving Pantry, located at the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corp. at 814 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, is asking the public to donate a variety of household items to help area families in need.

In a social media post, the pantry said that, even though the pantry is restocked weekly, items are still going fast, further illustrating the continued need for local donations.

The current list of requested items includes personal hygiene products such as shampoo, toothpaste, and soap; cleaning products; paper products like toilet paper and paper towels; canned soups, meats, and fruit; peanut butter and jelly; powdered milk; coffees/teas; pasta; canned tomato sauce; cereal; and baby food.

The pantry asks that no expired items be donated; all donations must be non-perishable.

Donations can be dropped off at the ambulance corp. headquarters (noted above) in the vestibule on the left side of the building.

The pantry provides 24/7 access to anyone in need. For more information, call 973-853-7210 or email info@uglvac.org.