Giving time and money

Bentley Batson, a third-grader at Marshall Hill School, offered a special service at the annual book sale sponsored by the Friends of the West Milford Township Library last month at the Wallisch Homestead.

He set up a table at the front of the barn, where the sale was held, and taught customers how to make origami book marks.

He did this during all three days of the sale without compensation, although he did set up a donation jar with a sign saying the money would go to the library.

At the end of the sale, he presented all the donations to the Friends of the Library nonprofit group.