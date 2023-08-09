Going the distance

Seventeen people participated in the first Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The event was one of the ways that the private lake association has been celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Madi Storch, head lifeguard at Lindy’s Lake beach, suggested the distance swim, which was done at the Awosting private lake community in Hewitt where she also has been a lifeguard.

She swam the 580-meter course Saturday, Aug. 5 in a practice run and completed it in 18 minutes, she said. “It was hard.”

Several people beat her time Sunday, although there was no official timekeeper.

Kayleigh Kaminsky, 14, swam the quarter-mile length in 13 minutes and 50 seconds, according to her smartwatch. She was the fourth one to finish.

Placing first, second and third were Brian Ogilvie; Kelsey Kaminsky, Kayleigh’s twin; and Bob Patterson, respectively.

Patterson said swimming is his regular exercise, but in open water, swimmers have to keep looking up to make sure they are on course.

Both Kaminsky girls are members of the Kittatinny Barracudas, a competitive summer swim team coached by their mother, Michele. The team rents the pool at Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton for practices.

They said they are used to swimming 75 yards at a time in sprints during races. In a 45-minute practice, they swim a total of about 1,000 yards while taking breaks.

Michele Kaminsky and her husband, Shawn, also did the distance swim Sunday. “The family that swims together stays together,” he said, joking.

Michele said she was surprised that she finished because she hasn’t swum for a few years because of knee problems.

Isla Keeney, 8, was the youngest person to do the distance swim. Her mother, Liz, president of the Lindy’s Lake Association, said Isla was on the West Milford Devil Rays swim team, which was disbanded this year.

Isla said her mother signed her up for the distance swim.

“I knew she could do it. ... And it’s a good challenge,” Liz said.

Organizers and participants said they would like to do the event again next year.