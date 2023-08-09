x
Going the distance

WEST MILFORD. Seventeen people swim 580 meters in the first Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim.

West Milford /
| 09 Aug 2023 | 05:52
    Participants begin a 580-meter swim leaving from and returning to the Lindy’s Lake beach Sunday, Aug. 6. (Photo by John Caggiano)
    Martina Keeney greets her sister, Isla, 8, as she finishes the distance swim. Isla was the youngest participtant. (Photo by John Caggiano)
    Brian Ogilvie celebrates his first-place finish in the Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Madi Storch, 19, of West Milford, head lifeguard at Lindy’s Lake, gives instructions before the Distance Swim. She and other lifeguards were on paddle boards in case any of the swimmers needed help or a chance to rest. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    The swimmers begin the event. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    The whole Kaminsky family swam the distance event. Michele, left, coaches her twin daughters, Kelsey and Kayleigh, right, on a summer swim team. Michelle and Shawn were ‘buddies’ for the 14-year-old girls, who finished second and fourth, respectively. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    A woman celebrates finishing the 580-meter swim. All participants received a medal.
    Participants in the Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim pose for a photo after the event Sunday, Aug. 6. (Photo by John Caggiano)
Seventeen people participated in the first Lindy’s Lake Distance Swim on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The event was one of the ways that the private lake association has been celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Madi Storch, head lifeguard at Lindy’s Lake beach, suggested the distance swim, which was done at the Awosting private lake community in Hewitt where she also has been a lifeguard.

She swam the 580-meter course Saturday, Aug. 5 in a practice run and completed it in 18 minutes, she said. “It was hard.”

Several people beat her time Sunday, although there was no official timekeeper.

Kayleigh Kaminsky, 14, swam the quarter-mile length in 13 minutes and 50 seconds, according to her smartwatch. She was the fourth one to finish.

Placing first, second and third were Brian Ogilvie; Kelsey Kaminsky, Kayleigh’s twin; and Bob Patterson, respectively.

Patterson said swimming is his regular exercise, but in open water, swimmers have to keep looking up to make sure they are on course.

Both Kaminsky girls are members of the Kittatinny Barracudas, a competitive summer swim team coached by their mother, Michele. The team rents the pool at Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton for practices.

They said they are used to swimming 75 yards at a time in sprints during races. In a 45-minute practice, they swim a total of about 1,000 yards while taking breaks.

Michele Kaminsky and her husband, Shawn, also did the distance swim Sunday. “The family that swims together stays together,” he said, joking.

Michele said she was surprised that she finished because she hasn’t swum for a few years because of knee problems.

Isla Keeney, 8, was the youngest person to do the distance swim. Her mother, Liz, president of the Lindy’s Lake Association, said Isla was on the West Milford Devil Rays swim team, which was disbanded this year.

Isla said her mother signed her up for the distance swim.

“I knew she could do it. ... And it’s a good challenge,” Liz said.

Organizers and participants said they would like to do the event again next year.